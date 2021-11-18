Mzansi is calling for justice following the murder of Thapelo Maropefela, who died after he was allegedly assaulted by security guards

The Kingdom actor and model passed away last month just a day before he celebrated his 25th birthday

The star's sister, Kamo Maropefela, has taken to social media to ask Mzansi to spread the word about her bro's murder until his killers are brought to book

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi peeps are calling for Thapelo Maropefela's killers to face justice. The Kingdom actor died last month after he was allegedly brutally assaulted by security guards in Johannesburg.

'The Kingdom' star Thapelo Maropefela's killers have not been arrested. Image: @KamoMaropefela

Source: Twitter

The men responsible for his death are reportedly still free. The star's family and other social media users are using the hashtag #JusticeForThapeloMaropefela to make sure that his killers are brought to book.

The model's sister, Kamo Maropefela, took to Twitter recently to share that they need justice as a family although they'll never see her bro again. ZAlebs reports that she captioned her post:

"Hi guys. Please help me spread this as far as possible. I'll never see my brother again, but we need to get #JusticeForThapeloMaropefela. Please."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took to Kamo's comment section to comfort her wile others helped her spread the word about her brother's slayers. Check out some of the comments below:

@NamhlaOwami said:

"Condolences to you and the family... I pray you get justice."

@Orionxluna_ wrote:

"My condolences, I hope you get justice."

@Thee_Petty_Fox commented:

"Whaaaaat? That is absurd.. Justice needs to take cause [sic]. The place where they partied needs to be boycotted."

'The Kingdom' actor Thapelo Maropefela dies at age 25

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Kingdom star Thapelo Maropefela has passed away. The sad news was confirmed by the actor's heartbroken sister on Sunday, 24 October.

Kamo Maropefela also revealed that her young brother would have celebrated his 25th birthday this Monday, 25 October. She did not reveal the cause of his death, according to Daily Sun.

Kamo took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that Thapelo died in the morning of the same day. She said they were looking forward to celebrating his birthday with him at home since he was always travelling due to work. Thapelo Maropefela was also a model.

Source: Briefly.co.za