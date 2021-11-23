Black Coffee Viciously Puts Troll in His Place for Trying to Tell Him What to Do

Black Coffee has put a troll in his place for trying to tell the international DJ what to do with his free time

The Superman hitmaker had posted a pic of himself posing next to a golden statue of the King of France, Louis XIV

The hater asked Black Coffee when he plans to take pics next to the statues of Mzansi legends such as Shaka Zulu and Walter Sisulu

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Black Coffee has put a nosy troll in his place. The world-renowned DJ was in France recently and took a pic next to the statue of the King of France Louis XIV.

Black Coffee viciously responded to a troll who tried to tell him what to do. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The superstar took to social media to share the snap with his fans. The pic rubbed one troll up the wrong way and he decided to let Coffee know about how he feels. The hater took to the star's comment section on Twitter and asked him:

"When are u going to hang out with aboShaka Zulu and yo Walter Sisulu, telling us about Louis, who da f**k is Louis."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to ZAlebs, Black Coffee got hot under the collar and blasted the troll, who goes by the handle @MbomvuAndileh. The publication reported that the DJ replied to the hater:

"Question is, who the f*ck are you to tell me what to do?"

Other tweeps took to the music producer's comment section to share their thoughts on the troll's comment. Check out some of their thoughts below:

@Nubian_root said:

"Even if the pic is in SA, how do you know what he does culturally, traditionally or as an African in his private space... Stop being dramatic."

@TinoMgazi wrote:

"Those were real-time colonisers and slave owners."

@TheOnly_VK commented:

"The guy wears LV and clearly he loves the brand, which draws him closer to the originator of it. Shaka Zulu wakho ungenaphi yena, what does he have in relation with him?"

@thedaegroup said:

"Go hang out with them wena... hawu. Stop dictating who others should hang with."

@Sihle93744100 added:

"He didn't tell you what to do, he asked you a question, a simple one at that."

Black Coffee reacts to Michael K Williams' death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee also reacted to the news of world-renowned actor Michael K Williams' death. The superstar was found dead on Monday, 6 September.

The popular Mzansi DJ took to social media to pay his last respect to the late thespian. Black Coffee and Michael met earlier this year when he was playing in the US.

Taking to Instagram, the Superman hitmaker posted a clip of when he met the actor in the US. The musician also took to Twitter and shared a video of Michael busting a move while he was playing at a gig overseas. According to TshisaLIVE, Black Coffee captioned his Instagram video:

"I'm sorry. I love you Bro, may your beautiful soul rest in peace."

Source: Briefly.co.za