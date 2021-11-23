Mzansi social media was recently a hive of activity after Slik Talk released an uncensored video

The clip was aimed at local entertainer Kamo Mphela, during which he savagely tore into her

The long-winded tirade comes after Mphela called the loose-lipped YouTuber out over demeaning remarks

YouTuber Slik Talk again lit up the timeline after he dropped a heated video in which he savagely trolled local dancer and singer Kamo Mphela on Tuesday.

In the clip, Slik Talk first responds to Cassper Nyovest's recent tweet in which the rapper called him out for not responding to an email regarding the fight challenge that's been put out.

The video, which was seen by Briefly News but has not been published on our platforms due to language sensitivity issues, has been widely circulated on social media.

"Cassper Nyovest, tell your team to reach out to Nota [rapper Kwesta's former manager]. From now on, all communications will be done through Nota," the outspoken YouTuber starts.

"I don't wanna talk, I just wanna put my hands on you. The only time I wanna talk to Cassper is when I'm telling him to wake the f**k up."

As the clip proceeds, Slik Talk goes on a long tirade in which he is heard allegedly body shaming Mphela – who became an internet celebrity after she posted a video of herself dancing online – due to the latter reportedly aiming a dig at him over comments he'd made about new DJ Uncle Waffles on the timeline in recent days.

"Walking around as if you're pregnant as a professional entertainer is despicable. You're an embarrassment to your team, your craft, and yourself Kamo Mphela," Slik Talk said in part.

He then said:

"Uncle Waffles is the girl you used to be and that pisses you off, babygirl, because you blew your bag in the prime years of your life..."

Social media users were expectedly vocal over the latest video by the loose-lipped YouTube. Some called him out for body shaming the performer.

Netizens have their say on this one

Briefly News takes readers through some of the spiciest reactions to the video on Twitter below.

@MulindaV01 wrote:

"Slik Talk is very disrespectful man! And worst part people are enjoying it..this is no longer funny what he said about Kamo Mphela is personal."

@Collen_KM said:

"I am not defending Kamo Mphela because I am also a celebrity but Slik talk body shaming her just don't cut it with me he has lost it, you can criticise our talent as artist but don't come with body shaming."

@dumisane_ added:

"I do not want to hear anyone say Slik Talk was wrong to body shame Kamo Mphela, they are both body shaming each other and funny enough Kamo started it."

Cassper offers Slik Talk R100k for boxing match

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest tabled an offer of R100 000 for Slik Talk to square up with him in the ring after the YouTuber trolled him online in recent days.

The loose-lipped self-styled critic published a video on his channel in which he tore into Cassper by berating his presenting skills on the braai show, as well as a series of the rapper's other pursuits, including his liquor brand.

He also aimed digs at the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker for claiming the existence of a conspiracy against him before dissing the rapper's emotional intelligence.

At the back end of his rant, as previously reported by Briefly News, Slik Talk laid into Cassper, calling him "Don Blockiato", for supposedly being quick to block anyone who had anything negative to say about him on Twitter.

"I would love to see Slik Talk in person doe, preferably in the ring. Tell him I Got 100k for him Cash, win or lose.

"All he has to do is survive 3 rounds, 3 mins with me. He got balls to talk on camera let's see if he will man up and come get this money. Offer stands till Jan," Cassper proposed

Source: Briefly.co.za