Mzansi celeb single moms make parenting look so easy. They are slaying their roles and usually serve Mzansi single parents goals with their posts on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When their broke up with their celeb baby fathers, they decided to move on with their lives and work hard for their kids. These A-listers play the role of both pops and moms in their bundle of joys' lives.

Kelly Khumalo, Ntando Duma and Pearl Thusi are slaying their single mom roles. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @dumantando, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has compiled stories of three single celeb moms who are doing a great job when it comes to raising their children. Check them out below:

The reality TV star has been praised on social media for the way she puts her two children first. Her baby daddies are Uyajola 9/9 host, Jub Jub, and late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. The Empini singer opened up about her relationship with her kids in her epic reality show. She makes sure that she takes some time off her busy schedule to be with her kids. Mzansi loves the way Kelly Khumalo raising them on her own.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Ntando Duma

The actress also broke up with DJ Junior De Rocka but she's doing a great job as a single mom. She usually shares videos of herself and her smart baby girl, Sbahle, on social media. Peeps love the way she teaches her kid most of Mzansi's languages. Ntando Duma won many hearts when she shared a pic of herself with Sbahle modelling during a fashion show.

The Queen Sono actress is a single mother of two daughters, Thandolwethu and Okuhle. She and her girls have beautiful Afros. They keep their hair natural and Mzansi is all for it. The stunner also posts snaps of herself with her bundles of joy having mother-daughters moments. Mzansi also loves the way Pearl Thusi lets Okuhle visit her father, sports presenter Walter Mokoena.

Ntando Duma hosts Juniour De Rocka's birthday party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma surprised many people in Mzansi when she hosted her ex-boyfriend Junior De Rocka's birthday party at Rockets in Menyln. The Queen star and the Durban DJ have a young daughter together named Sbahle Mzizi.

Social media users were surprised that the two still have a good working relationship even though they are no longer an item.

Ntando posted pics from the birthday bash on her Instagram account. Her fans took to her comment section to praise her and Junior for being civil with each other even though their love relationship "ended in tears".

Source: Briefly.co.za