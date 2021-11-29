Vusi Nova has opened up about his Amapiano alter ego, Snova, after many of his fans questioned why he changed his name

The Afro-pop singer recently dropped a new yanos track titled Shuku Shuku and revealed that his yanos name is Snova

The star has clarified that he's not changing his name but shared that Snova is just his alter ego who sings Amapiano

Vusi Nova trended recently when he revealed that he has a new name, Snova. Many people questioned why he changed the name.

The star dropped a yanos track titled Shuku Shuku and decided to call himself Snova when he branched out of his usual Afro-pop sound. The timeline was buzzing on the day he announced his yanos name.

Peeps took to Twitter and his official Instagram account to share their thoughts on the new name. Many told the star to stick to his popular name because changing it made no sense to them. The star has come out to clarify his decision. He said:

"I just want to clarify, I'm not changing my name or rebranding... okay, maybe there's a bit of rebranding happening. Vusi Nova has an alter ego called Snova who does the yanos."

According to City Press, the musician shared that he wanted to spread his wings and sing other genres instead of the Afro-soul and gospel music that he is known for in Mzansi.

Peeps question if S in Snova stands for Somizi

