Slik Talk tore into Natasha Thahane in the latest episode of his YouTube channel after she revelaed that she allegedly received R1 million from Baleka Mbete

The YouTuber accused the former The Queen actress of turning her bae Thembinkosi Lorch into an influencer

The Orlando Pirates star has not played a game for a couple of months for his team since Mzansi found out he is dating Natasha

Slik Talk has accused Natasha Thahane of turning Lorch into an influencer. The controversial YouTuber dissed the Blood & Water actress after she spilled the tea on the money she allegedly bagged from Baleka Mbete.

Slik Talk was apparently also not impressed by the answer the stunner gave to MacG when he asked why she keeps looking up when she talks. During the interview on Podcast and Chill, the star said she's always talking to God hence she's always looking up.

Her utterances rubbed Slik Talk up the wrong way and he took to his YouTube channel to drag the actress. He blamed her for Lorch's lack of game time at Orlando Pirates due to injury. According to ZAlebs, Slik Talk said:

"Now Lorch is injury prone and you have turned Lorch into an influencer."

The clip of the opinionated YouTuber dragging Natasha was posted on Twitter by @ThisIsColbert.

Natasha Thahane fails to spill tea on her relationship with Lorch

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was not impressed by the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The podcaster hosted Natasha Thahane and many took to social media to share that the episode was "boring".

Peeps were expecting the actress to spill the tea on her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch but she chose not to speak about her private life.

The Blood & Water star said her relationship with the Orlando Pirates star is not anyone's business. She said she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her love life. She did not even share how she and Lorch met. She trended after the episode because she shared that she received R1 million from Baleka Mbete.

