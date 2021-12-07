Faith Nketsi Rubbishes Cheating Rumours, Urges Peeps to Respect Her Relationship

Faith Nketsi has denied the trending rumours that she cheated on her boyfriend on the weekend

The furious reality TV star slammed the people who started the rumours and asked everyone who contributed to the trending claims to respect her relationship

The stunner took to her timeline and posted a video of herself rubbishing the claims suggesting that she two-timed Nzuzo Njilo at the weekend

Faith Nketsi has denied that she cheated on her boo, Nzuzo Njilo. The reality TV star trended on social media on Monday morning, 6 December after rumours suggested that she two-timed her man with another dude at the weekend.

The stunner took to Instagram to share her side of the story on Monday afternoon. She rubbished the rumours and said she was with her bae on the day she allegedly cheated. Faith Nketsi said her man was with her the whole night.

According to TshisaLIVE, Faith Nketsi posted a video on her timeline addressing the malicious rumours. She said the claims were "disrespectful to me and my partner".

She asked peeps to respect her relationship. The star slammed the person who "created the rumour".

"You were so evil, it's disgusting."

