Cassper Nyovest Family Tree Home Studio Finally Complete

Cassper Nyovest has shared a major moment in his musical career, having finally finished his long term project of building a home studio

The Mama I Made It hitmaker shared with his followers a few times that the project was taking up and a lot of time and money and had hiccups with scammers

After long months of patience and perseverance, Cass finally has his very own recording and producing space, exclusive to his label

Cassper Nyovest has always been vocal about striving to achieve goals and dreams. From filling up FNB stadium to building his very own home studio, the rapper always seems to get it done. Cass shared his latest project with followers and the applause could last kilometres.

Cassper Nyovest shared snaps of his finalised home studio. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Baby Girl hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest, made a major announcement on his social media. The rapper has been working on having a recording that belongs to him and the dream has finally come to fruition. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that it did not come easy.

A while ago, Nyovest took to social media to express his frustration with working with unreliable contractors. The studio cost him just over R500 000 after he was scammed out of R120K from someone who claimed they knew how to soundproof a room.

With all hiccups out of the way and a huge amount of dedication, Cassper was finally able to share photos of the completed project and the snaps look amazing.

Speaking about the studio, he tweeted:

"It’s been one of my dreams to BUILD and not rent a working space that allows me to create in a way where I don’t have to tell my friends/peers to keep the noise low or have the neighbors complain about noise. It’s finally happening!!! FAMILY TREE STUDIOS Coming soon!!! EMPIRE!!!"

