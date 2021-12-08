Samthing Soweto Responds to Jub Jub's Shade in Controversial MacG Interview

Samthing Soweto has reacted to the shade that Jub Jub threw in his direction during his interview with MacG

The Uyajola 9/9 host roasted the singer's singing skills because he refused to work on his Ndikhokhele Remix

Samthing Soweto posted a clip of himself singing Jub Jub's Ndikhokhele just to prove how good he can sing

Samthing Soweto has responded to Jub Jub after he shaded him during the controversial MacG interview. Jub Jub rubbed many of his peers in the entertainment industry up the wrong way during a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Samthing Soweto has responded to Jub Jub after he shaded his singing skills recently. Image: @samthingsoweto, @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter roasted the singer's singing skills during the chat. He said he sings like a "harlot". Jub Jub slammed Samthing because he refused to collaborate with him in his Ndikhokhele Remix a while back.

Samthing Soweto took to Twitter to respond to the rapper. According to TimesLIVE, he shared a video of himself singing Jub Jub's Ndikhokhele.

Tweeps took to Samthing's comment section to share their thoughts on his low-key shade directed at the TV presenter. Check out some of their comments below:

@Gator_Da_Great said:

"Also, the man is busy saying he believes in God but is quick to insult anyone that wont work with him."

@SEEKINGRIGHT1 wrote:

"Every time I listen to your music, I always end up saying to myself 'thank GOD this guy decided to make music'. Love you so much."

@SindiswaMathe commented:

"Well done for seeing this man for who he really is. Cabanga those that collaborated naye. They must be regretting associating with such a person."

@phly_jellow added:

"Lol.....Jub Jub wa painelwa, his level of entitlement is on steroids."

DJ Sbu is not happy with Jub Jub and MacG's interview

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu is not happy after MacG and Jub Jub mentioned his name during their recent controversial interview. The radio personality got hot under the collar when the controversial podcaster and the Uyajola 9/9 host made a bad joke about his sexuality.

The club DJ took to Instagram and posted the clip of Jub Jub and MacG mentioning his name. The two stars were discussing whether they would "smash" a gay man or not. Sbu captioned the video:

"MacG and Jub Jub, is this how you thank me?"

According to TshisaLIVE, MacG told Jub Jub:

"I'm not gay... I'm friends with a lot of gay people, Somizi, DJ Sbu, there's a lot of them," he said before laughing.

