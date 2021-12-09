Kairo Forbes Shows Asante Sisterly Love in Cute Video as She Turns 3 Months Old

Kairo Forbes has taken to social media to show her lil half-sis, Asante, some sisterly love in a cute video

Kairo and her followers agreed that Asante is too cute after she shared that Asante is celebrating three months since her birth

Little Asante is DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's bundle of joy while Kairo is Zinhle and AKA's daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kairo Forbes is slaying the role of playing big sis to Asante. DJ Zinhle's daughter took to social media to celebrate her baby sister as she turned three months old on Thursday, 9 December.

Kairo Forbes' little sister Asante in now 3 months old. Image: @kairo.forbes, @asantewithlove

Source: Instagram

The little influencer posted a cute video of herself playing with Asante. She adores Asante and thinks she's cute. Kairo Forbes is AKA and DJ Zinhle's bundle of joy while Asante is Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's little girl.

In the clip posted on Instagram, Kairo and Asante look so adorable. Kairo captioned her post:

"How cute is my baby sister @asantewithlove! Happy 3 months Santy!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The young sisters' followers took to Kairo's timeline to share their views on the video. Check outs some of their comments below:

siya_lela said:

"Big sisi Kairo is so cute."

nwabisalisa_cooks wrote:

"You girls are so cute."

mandy_sibiya commented:

"You're the best big sister, Kairo."

i_am_leni_loud wrote:

"She looks like Zinhle’s mommy, very cute."

7032.dee said:

"She’s adorbzz like you big sis."

ca_rolyn92 added:

"She’s so cute, just like you."

Mzansi debates DJ Zinhle's blended family situation

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle trended on social media when Mzansi peeps engaged in a heated debate over blended families. The reality TV star recently revealed that her first baby daddy, AKA, wants to be part of Asante's life.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Asante's dad, Murdah Bongz, is being "difficult" when it comes to the blended family situation even though he has a good relationship with AKA's daughter, Kairo.

Kairo and Asante's names also trending high on Twitter when tweeps shared their thoughts on the whole issue over their daddies. Some peeps praised AKA for being matured for the sake of his daughter while others said he should not be part of Asante's life.

Source: Briefly.co.za