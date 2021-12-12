Actress Pearl Thusi has stirred up an interesting chat on social media after enquiring what exactly peeps use WhatsApp statuses for

She's not sure theirs any point to it but it seems many social media users are disagreeing

One person got peoples approval after saying the statuses were actually only for real close friends and family

Pearl Thusi has social media seriously considering the relationships in their lives after asking peeps to share what exactly they use their WhatApp statuses for.

Source: Getty Images

It seems the actress was curious about whether or not using the status setting on the social media platform carried any meaning, sharing this tweet:

Peeps quickly took to the comments section with one person suggesting it was really only for close friends and family. Another person said they don't even keep their read receipts on so it doesn't matter how many folks are looking.

Check out some more of the interesting comments below:

@MtsweniBlack said:

"Numbers are not important to me via WhatsApp ..."

@Dave_Theb said:

"You’re just talking to your close friends, that’s it. It’s not for likes or anything."

@Mashi_RSA said:

"One thing I’ve realised is, it’s for your family and close friends but most people use it as an outlet “I’m not okay” to express themselves. People would rather post on their status how they feel instead of inboxing someone and that’s how they express themselves. Some use Twitter."

@MasheceMsindisi said:

"Most people that see your WhatsApp statuses are people close to you. Other social media platforms are full of fake people hence the responses are not the same..."

@lungile_mfeka said:

"My read receipts are off, I have no idea who watches my statuses until the occasional comment on it. Also, I don't receive that many responses, there's probably a handful of people I talk to."

Pearl Thusi claps back at state official: "Pearl is running the country"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi not only fights for justice on her Netflix series Queen Sono but she does so in her everyday life too. The actress will call out anybody to make sure that the public is not being taken for a ride by politicians. The celeb recently took on Dr Mpho Phalatse and peeps are backing her all of the way.

ZAlebs reported that Johannesburg Executive Mayor-Elect shared how unimpressed she has been with how club and bar owners have handled the pandemic with their patrons. Dr Mpho Phalatse shared that during several raids conducted around Joburg, police found that protocols were not being observed.

Pearl Thusi was among those who saw the state officials tweet and felt the need to call her out on her selective concern. The actress took to Twitter to ask Dr Mpho where this deep level of concern about Covid-19 protocols when political parties were hosting manifestos.

Tweeps stood behind the celeb and deemed her the official voice of the people. Peeps were so glad to see her back in action, standing up for the people of Mzansi.

