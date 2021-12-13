5 Cool Pics of Dawn Thandeka King's Daughter's Surprise 21st Birthday Party

Dawn Thandeka King threw her daughter, Deenie, a surprise birthday party when she turned 21 a few days ago

The former Uzalo actress took to her timeline and posted pics and videos of the beautiful celebration held at her home

The star said she's happy she got a chance to celebrate her daughter's 21st birthday amid the Covid-19 pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dawn Thandeka King surprised her daughter, Deenie, with a lit surprise birthday party a few days back. The former Uzalo star took to social media to share pics an videos of the surprise moment her bundle of joy walked out of the house to the surprise.

Dawn Thandeka King threw a surprise 21st birthday party for her daughter, Deenie. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

Deenie's friends, family and her mother's friends took videos and pics of her and even sang her a birthday song. The excited daughter couldn't believe that her mom planned such a lovely surprise for her.

The actress said she's grateful for the opportunity to celebrate her daughter's 21st birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic. In one of her Instagram posts, she described Deenie as her "best friend". She also praised Deenie for being a great role model to her siblings.

"Always remember that I love so much, and I will always be here for you for as long as I live," she added, according to TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out the rest of the pics and video from the celebration below:

Mother and her princess

Miss Party

Delicious cake

Thandeka and guests surprise birthday girl

Musa Mseleku cries tears of joy at his surprise birthday party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku cried tears of joy when his four wives threw him a surprise birthday party. The celebration was aired on an episode of Uthando Nesthembu on Thursday night, 7 October.

Musa is a popular polygamist who is known for spoiling his four wives. They decided to throw him a posh birthday celebration that got Mzansi talking. When it was time for Musa to give his speech, he became emotional and tears rained down his face.

One viewer of the show, @TEEKAYFINEST1, wrote:

"Mseleku is emotional, he is used to doing things for those around, he also deserves to be spoilt. He should enjoy it, we all need that, rich or not."

Source: Briefly.co.za