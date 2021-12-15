Tyler ICU sat down with Briefly News to chat about everything that has gone into him becoming a fan favourite Amapiano producer

The Izolo hitmaker went from being a security guard making beats on the side to being signed to DJ Maphorisa's record label, BlaqBoy Music

Tyler also opened up about his biggest inspiration Dr Dre and how far he still needs to go to become as iconic as the American producer

Tyler ICU is without a doubt one of the biggest names in Amapiano right now. The producer has had a rather interesting journey to becoming famous and counts his blessings as he continues to work hard. The man who has Mzansi grooves jumping has shared all there is to know about being Tyler.

Tyler ICU joined Briefly News in an Instagram live that shared a lot of insight into the producer's life. The Banyana hitmaker opened up about where he came from and how he got to be the Amapiano legend that we all know today.

Austin Baloyi aka Tyler ICU was born and bred in Thembisa, Johannesburg. The musician fell in love with music at a young age and is reported to have started making beats when he was just 10-years-old. He started out as a hip hop producer and then worked his way into the yanos.

Tyler grew up in a home filled with all kinds of music because his father was an avid collector of CDs. As his love for music grew, his dad bought him a computer that he used to start mixing music.

"If my mom was here to tell the story, she would tell you that I wouldn't sleep without music playing. The music had to play and it had to be loud and I would sleep peacefully."

Austin was working as a security guard and making music on the side with some friends. Baloyi lists a particular female friend who used to take the tracks he worked on and played them for Maphorisa. The DJ invited Tyler, Mas Musiq and Vyno Miller in for a studio session but he was unable to make it. The producer said:

"During the studio session, I received a text saying yo! Maphorisa says he wants us to stay here. We're not coming back to the hood, the only time we're coming back is to get our things."

From there, Tyler ICU continued to make beats for Maphorisa until LucasRaps was taken by one of his creations, turning it into a song called Amo. After Lucas finished working his magic on the beat, he and Tyler caught their big break riding the same wave.

Tyler ICU has reached massive heights as a producer in the short time that he has been in the industry. The Yanos reports that one of Tyler's biggest icons is Dr Dre and seeing his success as a producer really inspired him to follow a similar path. Briefly News asked Tyler if he feels he has reached the same legendary status as his idol. He answered:

"I don' feel like I've reached that level but I can say that I'm getting recognised outside our country and our continent, so that's nice."

Speaking about how different things have become for him since his music career started booming, Tyler said:

"Life has really changed. From where I was to where I am now, I have seen what God can truly do for me."

