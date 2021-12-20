Doting Dad: Heavy K Pens Sweet Message on His Son's 5th Birthday

The award-winning music producer took to his timeline to share a heartwarming post h penned for Yuri on his birthday this Monday, 20 December

The award-winning music producer took to his timeline to share a heartmelting post h penned for Yuri on his birthday this Monday, 20 December

The star's followers helped him with his little man a fabulous day on his special day after he posted snaps of himself and Yuri

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Heavy K has taken to social media to wish his son, Yuri, a happy birthday. The award-winning music producer penned a sweet message to his little bot in celebration of his fifth birthday.

Heavy K's son Yuri is celebrating his 5th birthday this Monday, 20 December. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

The music producer took to Instagram on Monday, 20 December and posted snaps of himself with Yuri. The star captioned his post:

Heavy K's followers took to his timeline on the photo-sharing app to help him wish his son a fabulous day.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

andy_b_sexyness said:

"Ncooo, happy birthday hopefully uyithengile cake asifuni kiva story please."

deejshutdown wrote:

"Happy birthday Young King."

mvelz84 commented:

"Happy birthday to your twin."

topoff_____ said:

"More blessings to the champ."

nkosinathi.sizwe wrote:

"Happy birthday Yuri. More life, more blessings in life & most importantly more breathing. Have a special day today as it is your birthday."

hoelizone added:

"Happy birthday Kid. Blessings on blessings."

Heavy K announces he's going to be a dad to a son again

In related news, Briefly News reported that Heavy K has been blessed with another bundle of joy. The award-winning music producer announced the exciting news recently, according to reports.

The star shared that he's expecting a son with his unnamed partner. The DJ took to Instagram recently to tell his followers about his recent blessings.

According to the publication, Heavy K posted a snap of his boo's baby bump and captioned his now-deleted post:

"God has trusted me yet again with another lil' boy."

Heavy K's ex wife calls him a deadbeat dad

In other news, Briefly News reported that Heavy K's ex bae has slammed him for allegedly being a dead beat dad. Ntombi took to social media to open up about her co-parenting relationship with the music producer.

She said the popular club DJ doesn't pay enough money to maintain their children. She also accused the star of not taking care of their six-year-old disabled son.

Ntombi took to Instagram and penned lengthy posts about how she's been battling to get the DJ to support her financially. She even accused Heavy K of failing to buy his kids warm clothes this past winter.

Source: Briefly.co.za