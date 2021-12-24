Utatakho: 3 SA Celebs Involved in Some Serious Paternity Drama

With the New Year just around the corner, Briefly News decided to reflect on some celebrity drama over the years

One issue that has always come up has been paternity and celebrities like Thembisa Mdoda, Zola 7 and Menzi Ngubane have all been caught up in the baby-daddy drama

Briefly News took a look at some of the most jaw-dropping moments in these baby-daddy chronicles

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo

Actress and TV Presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo experienced some serious public shading after her ex-hubby and fellow actor Atandwa Kani aired their dirty laundry.

According to Kani, he had been raising Mdoda's children for years only to find out that he was not the father. Kani says he'd asked for paternity tests multiple times in the past but let the issue go for the sake of their relationship.

Thembisa Mdoda, Zola 7 and Menzi Ngubane have all been caught up in the baby-daddy drama. Images: menzingubanesa/Instagram, jamazola7/Instagram, thembisamdoda/Instagram

Taking to Facebook, he says Mdoda's infidelity finally caused the issue to surface again. After years of denying his request for a paternity test, Mdoda finally accepted and the children were discovered not to be his.

Today, Thembisa has put the drama behind her and is in a happy relationship she has yet to make public, ZAlebs reports.

Zola 7

Media personality Zola 7 has made headlines in the past for denying the paternity of the two kids he shares with ex-girlfriend Garnett Maseko. This despite paying court-ordered maintenance for the children and their mother for the last several years.

His baby mama, Garnett says she offered Zola to take a paternity test several times but he has always refused, Drum Magazine reports.

The musician has also refused to speak with the publication regarding the ongoing matter.

Menzi Ngubane

The late and great veteran Generations actor Menzi Ngubane was once involved in some paternity drama of his own. A stripper named Nomzamo “Zamo” Hlela made headlines in 2010 after claiming the actor fathered her then 9-year-old boy.

While the two did engage in a consensual relationship, a paternity test revealed the actor did not in fact father the child.

A source close to the actor shared that while Menzi was relieved he feels sorry for the little boy, SowetanLive reports.

Thembisa Mdoda shades her marriage to Atandwa Kani, claims she doesn't recognise it

in related news, Briefly News previously reported that Thembisa Mdoda threw major shade at her first marriage to Atandwa Kani. The actress attended a wedding recently and was invited to the podium to deliver a young speech.

The media personality took to Instagram to share a video of herself addressing wedding guests. According to ZAlebs, the stunner told people who attended the wedding that her first marriage is non-existent to her.

"I don’t recognise my first marriage. In fact, it doesn’t even count and I don’t expect people to recognise it."

Thembisa's peers in the entertainment space and her followers took to her comment section to comment on her wedding speech.

Kayise Ngqula said:

"This is how I know you… and yes sis, it’s my motto too. Let’s 'fight in love and with love'. Thank you for sharing."

nonhlanhlavmnisi wrote:

"Powerful lesson here Sisi, I am definitely taking notes. Looking beautiful as always."

mrs_n_malgas commented:

"Love it! Fight like lovers not enemies."

refilwe_gift said:

"We heard you Sthandwa."

thevnarrative_illustrations wrote:

"We love you so much. Thank you for doing the work. Victory suits you."

noxyfabulous added:

"Oh oh oh you are wisdom, never stop teaching, encouraging, lifting others as you rise."

