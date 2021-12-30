Briefly News readers have voted for their Most Stylish Celeb of 2021 and shared reasons for their choice

The majority of our readers picked Riky Rick as the Most Stylish Celeb this year, adding that his swag and posh outfits make him a fan fave

They praised Maphorisa for always rocking designer labels but said Riky is the most stylish between the two of them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Briefly News readers have picked their Most Stylish Celeb for 2021. They took to our Facebook page to share that they love the way Riky Rick puts together his outfits.

Briefly News readers shared that Riky Rick is more stylish than DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The publication had asked readers to choose who would walk away with the Most Stylish Celeb crown between the rapper and DJ Maphorisa. According to the comments on our Facebook page, Riky Rick took this one hands-down.

The readers also explained some of the reasons they voted for the Sidlukotini hitmaker. Most shared that he's the best when it comes to putting cotton together.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kabelo Tšhipu Raymond Maleka said:

"Riky Rick... Maphorisa doesn't have style, he only wears expensive clothes, that's it."

Felaskiie Kuti commented:

"Riky always... There's a difference between being stylish and being expensively dressed and Rick is always both while Madumane is expensively dressed."

Kgomotso Naledi Msiza wrote:

"Maphorisa, stylish?? nah fam there’s a huge difference between being stylish and wearing expensive sets... I’ll go with Riky on this one..he understands fashion and style."

Thabiso Tasman said:

"Put some respek on Riky Rick's name, the man should be put head to head with the world's most stylish men like Pharrell Williams, Asap Rocky, and the David Beckhams."

Lezney Laz added:

"Riky takes the trophy."

Mzansi snubs Black Coffee, chooses DJ Sbu as hustler of 2021

In other entertainment news, Briefly News readers voted for DJ Sbu in the Readers Choice Awards 2021. The radio personality is the Best Hustler of the Year, according to our Facebook followers.

Many of our readers praised DJ Sbu for continuing to open doors for himself and others and for even going out on the street to sell his energy drink. The readers who commented on our timeline shared that Black Coffee is no longer hustling because his life is sorted now.

The only nominees in the category were Black Coffee and Sbuda. Peeps shared mixed views on Facebook on why they voted for Sbu as their favourite hustler this year.

Source: Briefly News