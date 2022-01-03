Boity to Lerato Kganyago: 4 Mzansi Celebs Who Are Philanthropists of Note

Some of Mzansi's A-listers have become philanthropists of note. They use their fame and fortune to make the country a better place. These celebs use their hard-earned cash to take care of the less fortunate and champion causes that help the needy.

They also support initiatives that are aimed at making sure that no South African goes to sleep on an empty stomach while others make sure that all kids have proper school uniforms.

Boity and Lerato Kganyago are some Mzansi celebs who are philanthropists of note.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at four celebs who are changing the country for the better via their charity organisations or foundations. They don't mind spending their cash on the less fortunate.

1. Lerato Kganyago

The Metro FM presenter is involved in a project that is aimed at ending period poverty, according to ZAlebs. Lerato Kganyago has her own line of sanitary towels named Flutter by LKG. The TV presenter also uses her social media platforms to campaign for cheap sanitary towels so that girls don't miss school just because they can't afford the products.

2. Boity Thulo

The Ba Kae hitmaker provides shelter and support for GBV victims through the Boity Thulo Foundation based in Potchefstroom. The organisation also assists women who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Boity Thulo also doesn't mind spending her money on people who ask her for financial assistance on social media such as students who can't afford to pay their tertiary fees.

3. Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

The celeb couple helps struggling Mzansi peeps through the Lamiez Holworthy Foundation and the Khuli Chana Foundation. The Metro FM presenter and her rapper hubby work closely together. Lamiez Holworthy helps the homeless kids via her orphanage in Tshwane. The former Live AMP host and the Buyile hitmaker also donates food parcels to families that have been affected by the pandemic.

