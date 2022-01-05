Kelly Khumalo has been trending on the socials and instead of it being for her music, it's because of allegations that she uses muti

The allegations arose after a controversial video of her throwing a coin into a river resurfaced on the socials

Some social media users are convinced that the musician practices dark magic, confirming her ex Jub Jub’s claims against her

A video of South African songstress Kelly Khumalo supposedly performing a muti ritual is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Kelly is seen walking by the roadside next to a river before she proceeds to jump over the guardrail to the riverside. When there, she stops to stare out into the water for a while and then throws a coin into the river before walking away.

According to ZAlebs, the video is not new as Kelly shared a snippet of herself walking that same route in the same outfit on her Instagram on 31 December. However, some online users seem to believe that it proves allegations previously made by her ex and baby daddy Jub Jub on Podcast and Chill with MacG, that she practices dark magic.

“The video has raised speculation that the 37-year-old singer and reality star does use traditional medicine and has left many wondering whether there might be truth in Jub Jub’s claims,” The South African reported.

The video was reposted by entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula on Twitter. Here is what peeps had to say on the controversial clip:

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

“This is normal as a black person.... But the problem why bring the camera when doing a ritual.”

@BrianMp14270182 said:

“So Jub Jub was correct about Kelly using muti.”

@Philly_L asked:

“Muti? Where do you see muti there? Is performing ritual using a muti?”

@thirsty_sphe wrote:

“Who doesn't? Zulu people use muti for many purposes, it's not always witchcraft.”

@Garikai_Mhlanga replied:

“There is a difference between isintu and umuti.”

@SkrrrShakaZulu commented:

"This shouldn’t even be news, we all phahla and perform rituals, this ain’t nothing new."

Kelly Khumalo trends after 'podcast and chill' interview

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo trended on social media after her interview with MacG. The singer was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The Empini singer and the podcaster discussed her baby daddies, late Senzo Meyiwa and Jub Jub. When MacG asked the songstress whether she thinks about Jub Jub when she looks at her son, Christian, Kelly replied:

"I don't think about nonsense."

MacG went on to ask Kelly Khumalo about the slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Meyiwa. He asked how Kelly's daughter, Thingo, is doing after she asked the singer about her dad in one of the episodes of her reality show. Kelly replied MacG:

"I've moved on."

