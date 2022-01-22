As the Ari Lennox and Mac G drama continues on social media, many peeps have declared war on American Twitter

Social media users in the USA were not at all impressed with the hosts line of questioning and many headed online to throw shade at South Africans

But Mzansi was not having it, with one person hilariously suggesting we "speak our home languages" so peeps in the USA have no idea what shades is being thrown right back at them

It looks like it's SA Twitter vs American Twitter following podcaster Mac G's very cringe interview with US singer, Ari Lennox.

As the Ari Lennox and Mac G drama continues on social media, many peeps have declared war on American Twitter. Images: @Prince_SA2022/Twitter

Source: Twitter

South Africans are getting major backlash in the US following the uncomfortable exchange between the host and the singer, with Ari Lennox promising never to do an interview in Mzansi again. However, local social media users are not having it and have taken to the Twitter streets to defend one of their own.

While many social media users are definitely not in support of Mac G's inappropriate questions, they just could not have American Twitter coming for our country like that!

Check out some of the very entertaining comments below:

@Afrixion:

"Dear Americans. We regret to inform u that we will continue to love & support our brother MacG with all our hearts and souls."

@Seipati_Sanity:

"American Twitter be acting like we don't know what they doing in America. This Ari woman is used to this behaviour..she sings about it too...

So according to American Twitter thina we must dance to their tune? "

"So cringe": Mzansi shook at MacG's tacky question for US singer Ari Lennox

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a clip of MacG interviewing American-based vocalist Ari Lennox made the rounds on Twitter. Although the moment should have been celebratory, it was ruined by his crass discussion points instead.

The Podcast and Chill host asked Ari an intrusive question about her sex life, which she was visibly taken aback by. He further probed at the topic by teaching her how to say she wants him to have sex with her in Venda.

Tweeps did not take too well with what they saw and heard in the clip, especially noting the artist’s discomfort. Take a glimpse at the critiques netizens shared concerning MacG’s forwardness below.

@_reneiloe wrote:

“Mac G gets away with a lot hey. He embarrassed us here, shame, and STRONG.”

@sphemkhize__ noted:

“Mac G is disgusting”

@NubianSkywalker said:

“Mac G is so cringe sometimes man, and you can see the shame on his face. like, for what dawg?”

@Paps__Bacela added:

“Mac G can forget getting another big International Artist interview. I bet you all the A&R’s watched that interview with Ari and said ‘nah we not doing that s***’”

