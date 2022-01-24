Bonnie Mbuli has suffered an unexpected blow following her public disapproval of MacG's Podcast and Chill and blocking Sol Phenduka on Twitter

Her criticism was a response to MacG’s recent podcast interview with American musician Ari Lennox, which she deemed as degrading of women

Online users have however clapped back, saying she's hypocritical and selective about the women she chooses to defend

South African actress Bonnie Mbuli is under fire following some of her controversial tweets criticising MacG’s recent podcast interview with American musician Ari Lennox.

Bonnie Mbuli has received backlash from online users after criticising Podcast and Chill with MacG and blocking Sol Phenduka on Twitter. Images: @podcastwithmacg/Instagram, @bonniembuli/Instagram

This is after Ari Lennox promised to never visit South Africa following her disastrous interview with MacG on his platform Podcast and Chill. Briefly News previously reported that videos of the interview reveal that he asked Ari some inappropriate questions, which visibly shocked her.

She had demanded that some parts of the podcast be deleted but according to her, the producers of the show broke their promise. As a result, she is bitterly disappointed and has vowed to never set foot in Mzansi.

Publicly expressing her disappointment, Bonnie took to Twitter to share her disapproval of the podcast and MacG:

“May we be delivered from bearing the burden of feeling collective embarrassment when South Africans like MacG proudly parade their ignorance and commitment to the degradation of women.”

Bonnie is said to have blocked MacG’s co-host Sol Phenduka and other members of the team on Twitter.

According to ZAlebs, the biggest plot twist is that she has been called a hypocrite and the biggest enemy of other SA women. Online users dug up controversies of the past when Bonnie had bad mouthed and allegedly bullied other female celebrities like Pearl Thusi and Sho Madjozi.

Here some users’ reactions to the drama on the tweet:

@_AfricanSoil commented:

"Ya'll love violence lana."

@Inno187Inno reacted:

"Ari Lennox friend that one."

Shareth_xo said:

"We don't know her so it doesn't matter."

US singer Ari Lennox continues to hit back at MacG backers days after controversial interview sparks debates

Briefly News previously reported that Ari Lennox is airing out the chillers one by one since sharing her disappointed perspective of her recent interview with MacG. The singer explained that she was shocked and offended at MacG’s sexually explicit question in a Tweet.

Additionally, Ari Lennox vowed to stop participating in interviews after her unpleasant experiences. Since then, she has been on a mission to make everyone attacking her for her decisions know she isn’t one to be messed with. Defending her honour, she wrote:

"I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music, thank you!!!! Good morning."

The award-winning vocalist proved she had time as she persisted with her replies to those who defended MacG. At some point the singer even shared that she would like to be released from her label after the embarrassing ordeal.

