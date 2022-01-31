K Naomi was the subject of praise when she welcomed her little princess just a little over a month ago and now she’s back on the Mzansi hot list after sharing an off duty mommy snap

The media personality looked amazing in a picture she shared on Instagram this Saturday, showing off her petite frame in a fashionable outfit that proved she is a sizzling mama

Fans and other stars could not get enough of the TV persona’s stylish snap and showered the new mother with compliments for looking better than ever

K Naomi welcomed the weekend with a sultry snapshot of herself wearing a stunning outfit that reminded peeps why she is one of the hottest personalities in SA. The Mzansi celeb dressed up a pair of denim shorts with heels, a blazer and a plunging bodysuit that made a statement.

K Naomi has her followers shook over snaps of herself looking fabulous just over one month after baby. Image: @knaomin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The second shot in K Naomi’s post showed a little more detail to her outfit, confirming that her hair, nails and even her pedicure were on point. Getting all dolled up is a pretty impressive feat for any woman, but doing it with a one-month-old baby is just that much more of an event.

As a result, K Naomi’s efforts put into looking ravishing this weekend did not go unnoticed. Take a look at some of the comments K Naomi’s famous friends and followers shared under her eye-catching post below.

@lunathimampofu exclaimed:

"Yho! Haisuka this is too much hotness mama"

@blue_mbombo wrote:

“Hello sexy mama”

@revgunz noted:

“She’s back like she never left”

@mn_olivia agreed:

“Oh she back”

@mantso.offical added:

“Mommy P came outside”

