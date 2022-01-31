Katlego Maboe's Court Win Draws Excitement As 'Misconduct' Claims Booted

South African beloved media personality Katlego Maboe has been absolved of misconduct and abuse allegations

The yet to be reinstated TV presenter headed to social media to share a statement highlighting the court's decision

Naturally, social media users and fans broke out into a frenzy as they celebrated Kat's "landmark" court victory

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans could not contain their excitement after the news that the case against esteemed local TV presenter Katlego Maboe has been booted out of court spread like wildfire on social media on Monday.

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court dismissed the charges against him brought after his former partner, Monique Muller, with whom he shares a son, claimed the disgraced media personality had abused her.

The case against Katlego Maboe has been dismissed. Image: @KatlegoMaboe

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reported that Katlego was at the centre of an infidelity scandal in October 2020 when Monique shared a video that shed light on their then-tumultuous relationship. In the viral clip, a sullen-looking Katlego was heard admitting to cheating on Monique.

Not long after, Monique disclosed she'd applied for a protection order against Katlego after he'd allegedly been abusive towards her. According to an IOL report, Maboe incurred reputational damage that resulted in a loss of his livelihood after the news of his alleged cheating and abuse surfaced.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Locals would recall that apart from a suspension from his long-term contract with Expresso Morning Show, which airs on SABC 3, his contract with OUTsurance was cancelled. At the time, OUTsurance claimed Katlego was not an employee or a permanent contractor.

Further to the saga, Briefly News previously reported that last year, Maboe issued letters of demand and demanded a settlement for reputational damages from Muller and her brother, Seth.

Katlego served the non-profit organisation (NPO) Women For Change and the South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) with the same ultimatum adding that statements made against him be retracted and public apologies issued.

Confirming the newest development in her client's saga, Katlego's publicist Lerato Maleswena said the South African justice system had absolved the media personality.

"Katlego was absolved by the magistrate's court of allegations of misconduct made by Muller in October 2020. The court agreed there were no mitigating factors for the protection order and made no finding on acts of domestic violence and, as such, the matter has been dismissed," Malesena said.

As locals began to make sense of Katlego's momentous court case victory, it ensured he trended on Twitter for the best part of the afternoon on Monday.

Unanimous in their excitement

Briefly News went into the comments to sift out the loudest reactions from social networking users.

@Collen_KM wrote:

"Congratulations to you Katlego Maboe this is not just the win for you only but for us celebrities and our fans out there, justice prevailed at last."

@kgadi_ZA said:

"He must sue them. He is an individual. Their board must sort out how they open their mouths going forward."

@MotraxSegoe added:

"Congratulations, I hope this is a lesson to women who make unjust allegations against partners. Next time be careful who you bring in your life, when it feels toxic run my brother run with both arms and feet. Runnnn.."

Source: Briefly News