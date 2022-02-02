Trap-Soul artist Malachi has dropped his latest music video for the song Don't Judge Me with some epic celeb cameos

The hitmaker had Gomora star and fellow musician Ntobeko Sishi join him in elevating the project to necessary heights

Malachi has been making waves as a singer ever since the release of his EP titled Wicked Romance Vol.2 in July last year

Singer-songwriter Malachi played some poker with Ntobeko Sishi in his latest music video for his song Don't Judge Me. The Gomora star showed up and showed out during his limited time on the screen, to help put a fellow musician.

‘Gomora’ Actor Ntobeko Sishi made an appearance in Malachi's new music video for 'Don't Judge Me'. Image: @sishiiofficial and @malachiofficial

After leaving his fans to enjoy the masterpiece that was Wicked Romance Vol. 2, Malachi is back with a banging single and an insane music video. Slikouronlife reports that Malachi's new music will be a reflection of his growth in the music industry and hopefully set him off to greater things.

While enjoying the cinematics of the Don't Judge Me music video, peeps are able to catch glimpses of Ntobeko Sishi as he takes on the role of one of the poker players featured.

ZAlebs reports that when Ntobeko is not entertaining fans on Gomora or making appearances in music videos, he is busy making his own music. The actor goes by the name Sishii when writing and producing his songs.

GoodLuck, Shekhinah, YoungstaCPT & Msaki hope to inspire SA youth with new song, ‘We Own the Future’

In other exciting music news, Briefly News reported that when the pandemic hit, educational institutions were forced to come up with brand new and remote ways to allow students to access quality education.

The University of Cape Town and Valentine Institute have collaborated to bring Mzansi its very first online high school. In the spirit of collaborations, Msaki, Youngsta CPT, Shekhinah and GoodLuck came together to write and produce a one of a kind hit.

To commemorate International Day of Education, some of Mzansi's biggest musicians joined together to release an inspirational tune that is intended to motivate young South Africans to dream big and aim for the stars.

