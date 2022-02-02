Prince Kaybee treated his followers to a closer look at his baby boy when he shared a pics of his son

The music producer and his beautiful bae TV personality Zola Mhlongo welcomed their first bundle of joy a couple of months back

The star's fans flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages and applauded him for being the father of the year

Prince Kaybee took to social media to post a cute snaps of himself holding his baby boy. The adorable snaps melted the hearts of many of his fans.

Prince Kaybee posted snaps of his baby boy.

The award-winning music producer's stunning bae Zola Mhlongo gave birth to their bundle of jot recently. The excited father has been treating his followers to a closer look at his little man since he was born.

The Hosh hitmaker posted the cute pics of the daddy-son moment on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday, reports TshisaLIVE.

The artist's followers flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages and applauded him for being the daddy of the year.

owen_thokozani_nkomo wrote:

"From now on you are King Kaybee and the baby, Prince Kaybee."

king_sisou commented:

"This would make a dope a*s album cover, congratulations."

thereal__betty said:

"Who is chopping onions because wow this is so cute."

mahlatse_minnie2 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

khanyisilexulu said:

"Eyes locked .......priceless moments."

tareilanabs added:

"Daddy of the year."

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee and his girlfriend Zola Mhlongo have welcomed their baby boy to the world. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share the first pic of his son with his fans.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Instagram recently and posted a snap of his mom sharing a granny and grandson moment during the Christmas holidays. The snap excited his fans as he finally confirmed that he is Zola's baby daddy.

Zola Mhlongo also took to the photo-sharing app a few days ago and posted similar pics. The TV presenter, her mom, Kaybee's mother and their baby were in the pic she posted.

