Nick Cannon revealed that he is expecting another child on Monday and opened up about his feelings about the news since he recently lost his 5-month-old baby, Zen, to brain cancer

After the announcement went public, Zen’s mom, Alyssa shared that she felt hurt that her deceased little boy was mentioned in the conversation, prompting a public apology from Nick

The media personality extended an apology to his children’s mothers in yesterday’s episode of his talk show and pledged to handle situations concerning them and his brood differently

Nick Cannon has since backtracked about his mixed emotions since the world learned he is expecting another baby. The TV host recently poured his heart out about the loss of his son while gearing up for another child.

His late son’s mom took to her Instagram stories to express that Nick’s conversation didn’t particularly sit well with her. She explained that it was painful hearing her baby daddy talk about their baby in a light that didn’t honour his legacy.

Nick corrected his wrongs on his talk show yesterday, explaining that he was caught up in his emotions, which caused him to overshare. He further extended an apology to his blended family after his elaboration, saying:

“I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better, continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate like they often show me, each and every day through these processes.”

He continued:

“I'm a responsible human being, I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused.”

Alyssa has not responded to the public apology, understandably so since the incident has been an issue of privacy. Nick Cannon has been applauded for taking accountability for his actions online since expressing his regrets.

Nick Cannon says he knew about Bre’s pregnancy before son Zen’s death and that his kids don’t compete

In more stories concerning Nick Cannon’s growing brood, Briefly News recently relayed that he finally spoke about a recent announcement about his eighth child soon his son's passing.

Nick addressed the circumstances a day after photos of model Bre Tiesi went viral during their gender reveal party. Speaking about the news on his Nick Cannon TV show, he acknowledged that he has many children and confirmed that he was set to welcome a boy.

Cannon said he loves all his children dearly and sincerely, adding it was never a competition as every child was as special as the other one. The actor said that just as any other human being, he is affected by the negative talk towards his deeds and the number of kids he has, but he was in no way careless.

