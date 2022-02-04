Lindah Majola recently took to his social media page to share some personal problems he has been experiencing with his fans and followers

The Wife actor mentioned how he tried different avenues to manage his anxiety and depression

Majola, who used to run a fast-food truck and later became a Tik Tok sensation, had his big acting break in The Wife

The Wife’s Lindah Majola has opened up about some of the struggles he has been facing in his adult life.

The Wife Actor Lindah Majola talks about his private battles. Image: @lindah_majola/Instagram

Majola, who plays the role of Langa in the Showmax drama, took to Instagram to share with his followers that life has not been a walk in the park since he moved to his new apartment four months ago.

He wrote:

“I’m a mess, I’m failing dismally at being an adult — but that’s okay.

“It’s my 4th month of staying alone and I have come to a realisation that I’m not the most domesticated human. Nor do I have any order in my life.”

He got candid about how he has been trying to save by eating healthily but finds himself going out for dinner and overspending on alcohol, junk food and bank charges from missing multiple debit orders.

Not holding back, the actor even revealed that the cleanliness of his apartment often “coincides with where I am emotionally and mentally” adding that “I’m lazy and I procrastinate — but I try by all means to maintain my space the best way I can.”

The star also touched on the state of his mental health revealing that he has turned to reading and listening to podcasts to manage his anxiety and depression:

“I’ve been gingerly experimenting with cannabis. The “high” kinda balances out my anxiety & depression but somehow makes me a tad bit schizophrenic.

"So, I’ve put the blunt down and opted for these slightly informative podcasts and New York Times articles as a form of therapy.”

Netizens took to the comment section to admit that they too relate with him.

@la_fakudze wrote:

“A normal person on my timeline... weird but YOU make me feel better about my poor adulting skills... I should give myself a break because we're all struggling somehow.”

@ntebo_akande_ commented:

“I laughed so much reading this. It is so relatable You are real ❤️ I love how you take it easy on yourself ❤️”

@siphukwazi said:

"Why is this meI love real you are❤️"

@michellesaunyama

"Why are you talking about me ."

Majola walks into the life he always dreamed of: From food trailer to leading acting gig

Still on Majola Briefly News reported that he took to social media to share that he used to sell fried food before he bagged the acting gig on the popular show.

He posted a pic of himself online posing next to his trailer. He captioned his post:

"I was working in my food trailer cooking fries when I got the life-changing phone call to tell me I had landed the role of Langa on #TheWifeShowmax. Unkulunkulu muhle, angifuni ukungasho."

Speaking to Briefly News about the life-changing opportunity, the actor said:

"I had an overwhelming feeling of gratitude."

