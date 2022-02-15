Moonchild Sanelly has announced that she has finally decided to start her own OnlyFans account

The Mzansi singer usually post steamy videos on her timeline and she feels that it is time her loyal followers pay for her services

Social media users shared mixed reactions to her post with some claiming her music career is no longer paying her hence the move

Moonchild Sanelly has announced that she has opened an OnlyFans account. The singer took to social media on Valentine's Day to reveal the news to Mzansi.

Moonchild Sanelly now has an OnlyFans account. Image: @moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

The star will be sharing explicit content with the people who will be following her on the account. Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions to her post.

Taking to Twitter, the Bashiri hitmaker made it known that she has joined other stars who run their own OnlyFans accounts. She tweeted:

"Okay, okay finally starting an only fans."

She also took to her Instagram account and posted a steamy video. She told her followers on the app to enjoy the video because it was the last one she was posting there.

While some of her fans shared that she's opening the account because she can see her music career has expired, others said they can't wait to watch the content she'll post.

@KopvilleFrost wrote:

"Finally."

@Ke_itu said:

"I can't wait."

@daniel_letsaba commented:

"Yessss. Just do it."

@xhakaniser added:

"Ziyakhala manje!"

