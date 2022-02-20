Family and friends gathered at the emotion-filled funeral service of slain hip hop DJ Citi Lyts on Saturday

The entertainer was brutally gunned down by unknown gunmen in his car in Dube, Soweto, on Monday

Social media users were vocal in their dismay and condemned the violent manner in which Citi Lyts was killed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

There was an outpouring of emotions at the funeral service of late hip hop DJ Sandile Mkhize, popularly known as Citi Lyts, as family and friends reflected on the life and times of the late entertainer on Saturday.

Citi Lyts, the younger brother of late rapper Linda "Pro Kid" Mkhize, died in a hail of bullets in Dube, Soweto, in the early morning hours of Monday, 14 February, SundayWorld reported.

Family recalled the bloody scene they arrived at following the shooting of DJ Citi Lyts. Image: @BuzzLifenews, @Zalebs

Source: Twitter

Media personality and a close friend of the DJ, Zola Hashatsi, recalled the bloody scene his relatives arrived at after receiving the news. He rectified that instead of sustaining eight gunshot wounds, Citi Lyts was shot 10 times by the assailants.

"We appeal to those who are here at the funeral to help with investigations to ensure justice for Citi," said Zola.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A spokesperson for the Mkhize's, Peter Zondo, described the trauma of seeing Citi Lyts' lifeless body riddled with bullets and laying in a pool of his own blood. He said the incident has haunted them ever since.

"We could not eat or sleep after seeing him lay there. We struggled to clean his blood after [arriving at the scene]. There was just so much of it. We washed it off over and over again, which shows how much of it there was," said Zondo.

Rapper Neo Modise, otherwise known as Red Button, who was good friends with the Mkhize brothers, described their loss as devastating. He also lamented being unable to say his goodbyes to both Citi Lyts and Pro, TimesLIVE reported.

"It hurts. I never heard Linda or Sandile saying they were sick or at the hospital for anything. [Their untimely deaths] don't sit well with me. All my friends died in the streets and not in the hospital or their homes, which cuts deep," said Neo.

Locals berate late star's death

On social media, South Africans continued sending their condolences. Others decried the violence prevalent in society responsible for claiming many lives. Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

@Peace Wa Mopholosi wrote:

"I just hope and pray that the Mkhize family will heal as time goes by. People are going through a lot in this life. May his soul of that one of Citi Lyts rest in perfect peace."

@Justice Themba Mhlongo said:

"I lost my brother in the same way back in 2013 just one bullet, so I know exactly what this family is going through. MHSRIP."

@Shawn ThePosterboy added:

"Gone too soon man, may his soul rest in eternal peace! I pray for strength for the family, especially the parents who lost two kids within five years. Kids who both offered so much to the entertainment industry in the country!"

Tembisa nurse to be buried in Limpopo

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that the nurse who was allegedly shot and killed by her policeman lover earlier this month was buried at her home village of Marulaneng in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Shockwaves rippled across the nursing fraternity on 9 February when Lebogang Monene, 36, was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital after the officer made his way into the hospital using a marked police vehicle.

After allegedly killing Monene, who had been a professional healthcare worker at the hospital since 2016, the officer turned the gun on himself, SABC News reported. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Source: Briefly News