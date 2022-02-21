The internet is always looking forward to one of Oskido's notorious dance videos and the musician is yet to disappoint

The music producer attended a wedding this past weekend, where he kept all of the guests fully entertained with his dance moves

The media personality's followers took to the comment section to praise Oskido for shutting it down on the dance floor

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Oskido is back again with an entertaining dance video. The celeb owned the dance floor at a friends wedding this weekend and the faces of the guests cheering him on speak volumes. Followers made sure to give him some much-needed praise.

Oskido shuts down the dance floor at a wedding. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When Umbane hitmaker, Oskido, is not busy making music, he is busy dancing up a storm. The musician who has acquired quite a following for his moves on TikTok has stolen the show at a wedding.

Oskido took to Instagram to share a video of himself owning it in the middle of a dance circle as other wedding guests cheer him on.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The followers flooded the comments to continue the hype from the guests.

@kingtoomz said:

"For as long as I have known you….you have been dancing like this, it’s the consistency for me…20+ years on."

@djdinobravo wrote:

"That classics OSKIDO Move. Always."

@marshal_negus commented:

"A bit of Micheal Jackson moves there. Nice Vibes."

@ma.eddies added:

"Never thought u can dance like that grootman. You made my day."

Oskido is not just killing it on the dance floor but in real life too. TimesLIVE reports that the producer has decided to go back to school. The celeb is studying a project management course at the University of Pretoria.

Oskido tells MacG he gave DJ Zinhle a R200k push present, Mzansi reacts to the Podcast and Chill moment

Briefly News reported that Oskido is making waves for his high levels of generosity. The producer has proven that he really does take care of his own after making sure that DJ Zinhle was well-taken care of while starting her family. The mother of two was given R200 thousand by Oskido to cover all of her baby needs.

The Twitter streets are going wild after Oskido hopped on MacG's Podcast and Chill and spoke about how he reacted to the news of DJ Zinhle's first pregnancy.

The producer told the podcaster that when Zinhle told him that she was expecting, his first thought was to make sure that the DJ would not have any financial stress.

Source: Briefly News