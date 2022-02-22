Sonia Mbele has been serving up some real boss babe content on her social media lately and her followers are all here for it

The actress is always busy with something new and her latest snaps of herself getting ready to board a flight smell like some business brewing

Mbele has been on a mission to create more employment opportunities in South Africa, using her first-of-its-kind water company

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sonia Mbele is all about making money moves. The former Generations star has spent a lot of time catching flights lately and her latest pre-plane photos show that she is serious about her work. Sonia also had a little furry friend keeping her company.

Sonia Mbele snaps cute photos moments before catching a flight. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Sonia Mbele seems to be spending a lot of the time at the airport, getting ready to hop aboard her next flight. One thing she seems to have gotten right each time is her stunning airport photos.

The media personality took to Instagram to share her latest set of airport snaps and had her adorable pug posing right beside her. Sonia captioned the post:

"When you absolutely don’t catch feelings but catch flights and kissing on your children!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Followers rushed to the comments to let Sonia know just how stunning she looked in her #workwear.

@sangoaliva said:

"You are so pretty."

@bloem.jean wrote:

"Father God thank You, Lord, for creating blessing and prospering this extraordinarily beautiful woman Sonia Mbele keeping her in good health and safe from evil and violation in Jesus Mighty name amen."

@sinazo_morake commented:

"I don't think it's a good idea for me and you to have the same hairstyle at the same time. It's enough that I have been confused to be you on a number of occasions. You looking, gorgeous sis."

Sonia Mbele has been working really hard. News24 reports that the actress hopes that her brand of alkaline water will help combat a portion of the unemployment problem in South Africa.

Levels: Sonia Mbele making boss moves, 1st black woman to own water company in the country

Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele has achieved so much success that she could probably host a master class on how to be the ultimate boss lady.

The media personality is not just a phenomenal actress but a killer businesswoman too. Alkamax has officially launched and Sonia is ready to quench Mzansi's thirst.

Sonia Mbele is well on her way to building an empire. IOL reported that the Diep City actress said that she was building the kind of industry that she wishes she grew up in. When noticed a few cracks in the industry, she decided to start her own production house to be the change she wants to see.

Source: Briefly News