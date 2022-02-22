DJ Zinhle is making the mom life look absolutely gorgeous in her latest social media posts, trying out a colourful BoHo look

The media personality's happiness has been radiating all through her timeline as she is yet to post a snap without a smile

After seeing the new look, topped off with items from her accessory brand, followers raced to the comments to rave about Zinhle

DJ Zinhle is proving to Mzansi day by day that she really is that girl. The musician's social media has been popping with some popping fashion looks and she is yet to disappoint. Zinhle's latest post confirmed that she knows that she is smoking hot.

There isn't a fashion look that DJ Zinhle has tried that has flopped. The My Name Is hitmaker stays on top of her game when it comes to looking good.

The mother of two took to Instagram to debut a Bohemian chic inspired look that left her followers' jaws on the floor as they admired her fit. In true DJ Zinhle fashion, she topped off the look with her own range of accessories.

Fans raced to the comments to leave their praises for the stunning reality star.

@vimbai_m said:

"Hai You are fighting Shem. That watch complements the outfit so beautifully."

@elephant_noise wrote:

"You're really Dj Zinhle your beauty compliments your name."

@aretha_keni commented:

"Who's mommy is this bathong?"

@amosthlare added:

"Gucci rich aunt vibes own house own money."

Beyond slaying on Instagram, DJ Zinhle has been slaying at being a mom too. The South African reported that the DJ has been having a blast parenting Asante and Kairo with Murdah Bongz. The Black Motion member shared a video of big sister Kairo bringing endless smiles to Asante's face as the musician laughed with nothing but pure joy in her voice.

DJ Zinhle is all smiles this Valentine’s Day as she shows off her stunning bouquet

Briefly News reported that the celebrity Valentine's Day Olympics are in full swing. DJ Zinhle and her baby daddy Murdah Bongz have joined in on the festivities and the celeb followers are absolutely loving seeing Zinhle so happy.

DJ Zinhle is one lucky lady. The musician is feeling the spirit of true love with some spoils from Asante's dad. Zinhle took to Instagram to share photos of herself holding a gorgeous heart-shaped bouquet of roses.

The South African reports that leading up to Valentine's Day, DJ Zinhle told her Twitter followers that she feels that the ideal gift from Murdah Bongz would be something special from her accessory line, ERA.

