Mihlali Ndamase shared impressive body-transformation pics and encouraged her peeps to practice self-love before embarking on a weight loss journey

The stunning social media influencer posted her before-and-after pics when she served Mzansi body goals on Instagram recently

The star's celebrity friends and followers took to her comment section to let the stunner know how banging her body now looks after her whole transformation journey

Mihlali Ndamase has encouraged peeps to practice self-love. The media personality took to social media to share her body transformation journey.

Mihlali Ndamase posted snaps of her transformed body. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

The star posted before and after pics of herself. She has been going through a weight loss journey and what's funny is that Mzansi didn't even notice.

The social media influencer took to Instagram to urge those who want to follow in her footsteps to love themselves first before embarking on the journey. Mihlali Ndamase captioned her post:

"The view. There's a new upload on my @youtube channel touching on my weight loss journey, and the importance of practicing self-love during the process of body transformation."

After going through the process, celebs and fans took to Mihlali's timeline to share how gorgeous her body is.

ilovekhanya said:

"You look so good!"

mslelob wrote:

"This is inspiring! Well done."

faith.nketsi wrote:

"Well done. You look amazing."

nondu_light commented:

"Lapho we couldn’t see that you had gained weight. You were hot through and through."

fundi_kumalo said:

"The inspiration I needed."

busimthimkhulu added:

"Oh my word."

