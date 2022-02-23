Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share Their Little Son Wolf Webster’s Middle Name

US media personalities Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed their newborn son's middle name and it has a special meaning to it

The famous celeb couple has given their second-born baby Travis Scott's real name, which means Wolf Webster's middle name is Jacques

The lovebirds, who have a 4-year-old daughter together, are reportedly happy that their second bundle of joy is healthy following his recent birth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kylie Jenner and her rapper boo Travis Scott have revealed their second bundle of joy's middle name. The US superstars welcomed their baby boy a few weeks back and named him Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed Wolf Webster’s middle name. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

It has been reported that the reality TV star and the artist's newborn's middle name has a special meaning to it. The lovebirds are happily in love and enjoying parenthood.

Wolf Webster's middle name is Jacques. The celeb couple named him in honour of his dad, whose real name is Jacques Webster. E! News reports that the stunner and the hip-hop artist have not confirmed Wolf's middle name yet.

The outlet's source shared that Kim Kardashian's lil sis is happy her son is healthy. The publication also reports that Wolf's granny shared that Wolf looks just like his sis, 4-year-old Stormi. Kylie Jenner and Travis have not yet posted any pic of their son's little face.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to E! News' comment section on Twitter to react to the news. They shared mixed reactions to the boy's middle name.

@NaNa052022 said:

"Any child is a blessing... Congratulations to all three of you and may God bless your family!!!!"

@Lisac55458405C wrote:

"If we didn't care about his name, why would we care about his middle name."

@waydutch_ added:

"The drama never ends."

Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West drama, shares snaps with North West

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian is seemingly not interested in all the drama that her estranged hubby, Kanye West, has been causing on social media. The stunner is enjoying spending her precious time with her kids.

The reality TV star took to social media to share a happy snap of herself with North West. The mother-daughter duo was rocking matching pink pyjamas in the pics.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner, whose currently going through a messy divorce with the US rapper and baby daddy, captioned her pics with a two hearts emoji.

Source: Briefly News