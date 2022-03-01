Media personality Andile Gaelesiwe has commended MTV's documentary series What Makes a Man for tackling gender-based issues in South Africa

The gender-based violence activist also applauded the idea of having opinions of alleged perpetrators on issues that are affecting women in the country

Andile Gaelesiwe who is also a GBV victim opened up on her encounter with perpetrators in her book Remembering

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Popular media personality Andile Gaelesiwe feels gender-based violence against women and children in South Africa is a subject that deserves as much coverage in the media as possible.

Andile Gaelesiwe has reiterated that it is important for GBV victims to speak out. Image: @andile1

Source: Instagram

Gaelesiwe has praised What Makes a Man, a three-part documentary series by MTV's Shuga that tackles issues to do with gender-based violence.

Talking to TshisaLive in an interview, Andile said it is important for television to touch on real-life issues and not the fake lifestyles being portrayed. The publication further reports that the media personality feels it is important for people like Bujy Bikwa and Big Zulu to add their views on such issues.

She said: "Television is not about that fake life that we sell that does nothing, instead of causing depression. In fact, I'd love for television to have so much more things that are thought-provoking and maybe some things will change.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking on her book titled Remembering, the author told TimesLive that she had mixed feelings about the book in the beginning. She said it was because she did not want to relieve the horrible experience all over again.

"My book is one of the most uncomfortable things for me right now because I did go there. I opened that wound for the whole world to see and it freed me," she told the publication.

Andile also weighed in on the issue of bringing back the death penalty. She said she is conflicted about it because although she desires justice for the victims, she also feels for those who may have been wrongly accused.

MTV explains why Big Zulu and Bujy Bikwa are in new GBV doccie: "Took the Conversation Deeper"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reports that in discussing why abusers abuse, it can be very complex to unpack the factors behind their behaviours. It is a sensitive topic, especially in countries such as Mzansi, where the rate of abuse is a major concern.

It's no wonder Saffas were up in arms after learning that media personalities, Big Zulu and Bujy Bikwa, who have been linked to cases of gender-based violence, were cast in a three-part documentary series by MTV Shuga called What Makes a Man.

Social media users have called for the two to be removed from the documentary. However, according to TshisaLIVE, who spoke to the show’s executive producer, Ayanda Makayi, there is a valid reason for having them on the series.

Source: Briefly News