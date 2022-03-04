Riky Rick's family wants a sculptor who made a wax statue in honour of the late rapper to remove it because they are still mourning his death

Dr Lungelo Gumede displayed the statue at the Bat Centre in Durban this week and many people took pics with it but the family was not impressed by his move

Gumede shared that he was just honouring the star when he created the monument and doesn't understand why the family is not allowing him to pay his last respect to the late artist

The family of late rapper Riky Rick are not impressed with a sculptor who made a wax statue in his honour. Dr Lungelo Gumede apparently displayed the life-size statue at the Bat Centre in Durban this week.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker's family has reportedly ordered Gumede to remove the monument because they are still mourning his passing.

ZAlebs reports that Riky's alleged relative, Themba, told Daily Sun that it's too soon for them to deal with such things as a family as they're still devastated.

On the other hand, Gumede shared that he's confused because other artists sich as Big Zulu have been allowed to make songs in honour of King Kotini. He added that hundreds of peeps had already taken pics with the statue when the family called him.

A Twitter user had posted the statue on his timeline and invited everyone to come take pics with it for free.

