Kelly Khumalo has shared chilling advice on depression and urged her followers to be cautious of where they eat and who they hand around with

The Empini hitmaker suggested that depression is sometimes caused by evil friends who practice witchcraft and cast spells on peeps who are more successful than them

The reality TV star and singer's followers agreed that sometimes people think they are suffering from depression when they have been cursed

Kelly Khumalo took to social media recently to share sound advice on depression. The Empini hitmaker warned her followers about the power of black magic.

Kelly Khumalo has warned her fans about witchcraft.

Source: Instagram

She advised that people who are cursed think they're suffering from depression. The talented singer's warning comes after some of her celeb friends came out and admitted how depression is affecting them after Riky Rick's death.

In a video she posted on her official Instagram account, the reality TV star urged peeps to be wary of people they hang around with. She said in her clip:

"Most of you are depressed because you're under a spell. If you feel depression kicking in, find out where it is coming from. Watch who your friends are but most importantly, watch where you eat."

Many peeps on her timeline, including Mzansi celebs, agreed that witchcraft exists.

refilwemodiselle commented:

"Listen... Kugqwele ubusathani obuningi la ngaphandle. Some things are way deeper than off the surface, I've been saying Sis @kellykhumaloza. A lot needs deeper vision. Not everyone is going to be happy for you no matter what in life. Facts."

candytsamandebele.za said:

"I do agree with you chomi."

nonnylove1111 commented:

"Love them all but trust non, salute!! Spitting the truth that we all know and we don’t want to listen and accept."

yayarsa wrote:

" 'You are too trusting', that hit home."

ispatsha added:

"You are so right, the urge for one to kill themselves is sometimes orchestrated by people who hate you."

Kelly Khumalo teases gospel concert

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo is multi-talented. The singer's peeps are anticipating a gospel concert from the stunner after she posted a clip of herself belting out a tune while riding in her car.

The Empini hitmaker asked her fans to drop a love emoji if they wanted to see her in a gospel concert soon. The Afro-pop singer said she's ready to book the venue as soon as her peeps show love on her timeline.

Taking to Instagram , the award-winning musician also gave her fans a little history about where her singing journey started. Peeps took to her timeline on the video and photo-sharing app to let her know that they've been ready for her gospel show for a long time.

