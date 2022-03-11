Pearl Thusi has never been afraid to share her thoughts and opinions on social media and one of her latest posts are no different

The actress took to social media to pose a controversial question about the nativity story, asking whether or not God had asked for Mary's permission

Followers took to the intense question kindly as they shared their opinions and theories of how the conception of Jesus took place

Pearl Thusi is no stranger to being deep inside an internet debate. The media personality recently took to her social media to ask a question that had been weighing heavy on her mind. Thusi asked followers whether they thought God has asked Mary for permission to be a part of the birth of Jesus.

Pearl Thusi has asked a controversial biblical question that sparked a debate about God asking Mary for permission. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi has been thinking about the Bible a lot lately and took to her social media to ask her followers a question that had been running through her mind. Without fail, the actress managed to rake in quite a number of comments filled with fan opinions and theories.

TimesLIVE reports that Pearl made sure to let followers know that her controversial question was coming from a Christain and not a non-believer. The celeb had been sitting by herself and wondering if followers could help shed some light on her God and Mary mystery.

The media personality hopped on Twitter and said:

"A controversial take… Did God ask Mary for permission? Like this thought has me so messed up right now. Like love God and I'm Christiaan essentially so I'm scared as I type this even. So because he’s God we not questioning it, right? (Don’t drag me- I'm really just asking)"

To Pearl's surprise, followers were happy to engage and tackle the question together as curious beings rather than dragging her.

@SND_MND said:

"Nothing wrong with asking controversial questions actually helps grow faith. I think with Mary "finding favour with the Lord" and Luke 1:38 with Mary saying "Behold the handmaid of the Lord, be it unto me according to thy word”. I think it's Mary happily accepting the situation."

@Slungy_NK wrote:

"It's okay to ask questions, when the angel approached Mary she also had questions. To answer yours, yes Mary gave consent. Luke 1:38 - Then Mary said, “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; may it be done to me according to your word.” And the angel left her."

@KosanaLoyiso tweeted:

"Unpacking the bible and reading to understand will leave you questioning God. A scary journey."

@ReadMDK_sa added:

"Pearl I respect your take, you are entitled to it. Here is a controversial question, DID THE MARY STORY REALLY HAPPEN? In fact, did all the things in the bible happen? I mean they say Solom had 700 wives and 300 concubines, dafuq?. Niggas lived to be 800years in the bible."

