Zodwa Wabantu is normally known for her straightforward nature and for saying it like it is but her latest post had fans worried

She shared a video from a popular TV show in which two women discuss if people would miss them

Zodwa captioned the post with "Many will miss me" prompting her fans to voice their concern for the celebrity

Zodwa Wabantu is known for her outlandish and extravagant behaviour. She is also known for being clear and straight to the point.

Her latest social media post has people scratching their heads and even had some people worried about the popular musician.

Zodwa Wabantu has fans worried about her cryptic social media post. Photo credit: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

She posted a video from a popular TV show in which two women are having a conversation. The one lady remarks that she misses the girl she was. The other woman replies that many would miss her too but she was not easy to kill.

Zodwa made things more confusing by captioning the post with:

"Many will miss me”

Fans took to the comment section to try and make sense of Zodwa's cryptic post

thwalavuyokazi:

"Are you OK Zodwa?"

coachzingceb24:

"Don't forget to listen to music ❤️❤️when you sad, have a glass of wine and look at your son's pictures."

samu_mlomomnandi:

"Zozo I love you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you're one of the best people I know on Social media ."

zamanyambosenyambose:

"What is happening now."

imfuneko:

"I hope we appreciate you enough....love you @zodwalibram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Zodwa encourages fans to be open to possibilities, fully embraces her calling

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has given her followers some valuable words of wisdom. The controversial celeb is currently completing initiation school and has used some of the pearls she learnt from her mentor and is passing them over to her fans.

Zodwa Wabantu has told her followers to stop picking and choosing their blessings and opportunities. The media personality told fans that prayers can be answered in more than one way, so they should always be open to receiving.

The entertainer took to Instagram to share the informative video, fully kitted out in her attire from initiation school.

TimesLIVE reported that Zodwa said:

"Remember when you pray to God or uk'phahla asking for a job and money, you didn't say to the ancestors you will choose the job, you didn't say to God you will choose the job. You didn't say to your ancestors when it comes to money you won't take R10 you want R100,000."

Source: Briefly News