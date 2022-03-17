DJ Zinhle did not take some time off of her busy schedule to go to Paris just to play, the celeb knew exactly how serious her outfit game needed to be

The media personality's followers are yet to catch a breath from gasping at her social media posts as she continues to share her fire looks

The temperature in the musician's comment section has surely reached a boiling point with the number of flame emojis that have been left there

DJ Zinhle's trip to Paris is all the talk, thanks to her killer outfits. The mommy and musician has been living her best life as she changes from one iconic look to another.

DJ Zinhle is having the best time in Paris, rocking the most stylish outfits. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle has been bringing it in the fashion department on every single day of her trip to Paris. The media personality's social media is the place to be for those who wish to stay up to date.

The business mogul has been sharing gorgeous photos of her style choices on her Instagram, leaving fans with their tongues wagging in the comment section. Just when peeps think she might have run out of outfits, Zinhle just turns up the heat.

Here is a look at some of her latest looks.

@thabsie_sa said:

"Umm excuse me?!"

@melzinbala wrote:

"It’s too much Z."

@lisamaginxla commented:

"Serve us Mommy."

News24 reported that DJ Zinhle's outfits aren't the only thing getting heated up in Paris. The DJ and her bae Murdah Bongz have also been getting in major romantic moments as they travel through the city of love.

DJ Zinhle is not about to miss a fashionable beat while she spends some time in Paris. The musician's social media has been keeping followers up to date with her stunning outfits.

Zinhle's Instagram has been popping as she shares some enviable content from her romantic trip with Murdah Bongz. As each day of the trip goes by, the DJ has been making sure to post her gorgeous outfits. One thing that's certain is that Zinhle made sure to bring Africa to the cold European climate.

