The Wife actor, Abdul Khoza, who plays the role of Nqoba, has assured fans that he is not leaving the show

Viewers were convinced that the star was exiting the Showmax telenovela when he posted an Instagram post thanking the cast and crew

Khoza, however, rubbished the claims with a hilarious post blaming his family's rivals, the Majola family, for spreading lies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Wife viewers were relieved after their fav Abdul Khoza refuted claims that he was leaving the show. Peeps got concerned when the star, one of the controversial Zulu brothers, posted a cryptic post.

‘The Wife’ star Abdul Khoza has rubbished claims that he will be leaving the show. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Khoza thanked the fans, cast and crew of the Showmax telenovela for their unwavering support.

TimesLIVE adds that the star also showed appreciation to the cast for embracing him, and he said he would miss all of them. He wrote:

“It's been an amazing journey with you all on #TheWifeShowmax. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for embracing me to the fullest. I shall miss you all and wish you a greater journey ahead. You have inspired my career with this amazing show, ngiyabonga mina uNqobizitha Zulu lo, sengihembe. Heee heee!!”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi took to Twitter to share their frustrations after seeing Khoza's post. Many agreed that the show would be boring without the talented star.

@Gadie_13 wrote:

"Thewifeonshowmax they better pay Nqoba whichever amount he wants, please. Without Abdul, 'The Wife' is going to bore us."

@Mmabasotho_ commented:

"Lol if Abdul Khoza (Nqoba) is leaving #Thewifeonshowmax then I might as well cancel my subscription.. I'm only watching because of him RN!"

Abdul has, however, assured viewers of the show that he is not leaving the show, ZAlebs reports. The star hilariously rubbished the claims blaming the lies on his character's sworn enemies, the Majola brothers.

He captioned the Instagram post:

“I'm sure this is the Majolas who ran to media. But now that I have your attention! Uthi uMa ka Ndumiso ninga bona amabele enyokha. Wemame.Ngithi asibonge isupport yenu on this S2 of #TheWifeShowmax.

We are honoured to be part of this amazing journey with you. As for me dying, heee heee! Ungafa, oMajola nezibamu zabo zezinyoni. Basazongithola Kahle mina, nguCHAIRMAN MAYIBAMBELA... oNever Die By Mistake.”

The Wife: Qhawe drops major bomb in the presence of his family, SA reacts to his decision to expose Hlomu

Briefly News previously reported that The Wife is trending again this Thursday, 17 March. The telenovela viewers have taken to social media to react to Qhawe's decision to drop a major bomb in front of his whole family.

Qhawe told his brother Mqhele that he shared a bed with his wife. The other Zulu brothers were away on the night Qhawe and Hlomu slept together.

Excited viewers of the Showmax telenovela took to Twitter to react to the three episodes that dropped on Thursday.

Source: Briefly News