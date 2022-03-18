Enhle Mbali's love life has been in the spotlight lately after rumours that she has a new man in her life

According to various reports, the Rockville actress is dating wealthy Gauteng based businessman Peter Sebiloane

Responding to the rumours, Enhle posted a hilarious video on her Instagram page saying yes; she does have a man

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Enhle Mbali is finally putting the rumours that she has moved on from her ex-husband DJ Black Coffee to bed. The star has been in the news a lot lately after news that she has a new man in her life hit social media.

Enhle Mbali is reportedly dating a wealthy businessman named Peter Sebiloane. Reports even suggest that the Rockville star's new man is richer than DJ Black Coffee.

Enhle Mbali has finally addressed claims that she has a new man in her life. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

The reports also revealed that Mbali and her new man are taking things very slow but she has already introduced him to her mother who is in support of the blossoming relationship.

According to The South African Mbali laughed off the rumours in a hilarious Instagram video. In the viral clip, Enhle says yes she does have a man but he is from another nation. The hilarious video left fans in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"All nations are nations," she captioned the video alongside laughing face emojis.

Stars including Dineo Ranaka, Warren Masemola and Penny Lebyane also commented in the comments section.

Enhle Mbali slams Black Coffee reconciliation rumours: "Someone's getting paid to lie"

In more entertainment news Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali has made sure that peeps know that she will not sit around while rumours about her love life swirl around. The actress headed to Instagram to clear up speculations started by MacG that she and Black Coffee had rekindled their romance.

TimesLIVE reported that in an episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG made a claim that the Rockville actress had fixed things with her ex-Black Coffee, despite publically outing him for abuse and neglect o his family.

After catching wind of the statement, Enhle decided to use her Instagram stories to let her followers know that no such thing has happened.

Source: Briefly News