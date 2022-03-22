Lamiez Holworthy shared a stark warning for up and coming artists, adding that they must beware of the scammers in the entertainment industry

The Metro FM presenter and club DJ advised the future stars not to pay for their accommodation and flights when fake promoters ask them to use money from their own pocket

The TV presenter's fans took to her comment section to praise her for caring about them enough to share the ins and outs of the game

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is one caring media personality. The stunner took to social media to issue a stark warning to up and coming artists.

Lamiez Holworthy warned up and coming artists to be aware of scammers in the entertainment space. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

The Metro FM presenter warned the young musicians and DJs about scammers in the entertainment industry. She shared that the fraudsters take advantage of unsuspecting peeps who are still chasing their dreams.

The TV presenter told her followers on Facebook that fake promoters will send the vulnerable artists fake proof of payments, ask them to pay for flights and accommodation.

According to ZAlebs she also urged them not to pay for legit radio or TV auditions and interviews. She advised the future stars of Mzansi to do their research before using their hard-earned cash.

Peeps took to the star's comment section to thank her for her sound advice.

Botshelo Moate commented:

"Thank you for making 'em aware, problem ke gore some people don't want to work hard they think things happen over night."

Madibeng Chris Mokoditoa said:

"This is great advice."

Thabang Nkhumane Shabangu said:

"That's what I like about you. Caring, loving and honesty is you. Keep on the good work, thanks for the advice."

Remow Remow wrote:

"Thank you so much Dj Lamiez. Your advice is noted. Love overloaded."

Ðwãîyñø Thë Ðëëjãy commented:

"Thank you very much for the advice."

Molepo Jonas wrote:

"Very good advice, we appreciate you."

Ben-d Deej said:

"Thanks for the heads up, we will be on the lookout ngwana wa KO gae Pitori."

Xolelwa added:

"Thank you for caring for us as much as we love and care for you."

