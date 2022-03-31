Popular media personality Steve Harvey impressed Mzansi and the world with his cool post on social media as he strutted his stuff in Dubai

The Family Feud host took to social media and posted a snap of himself looking dapper in a Louis Vuitton jacket worth a whopping R35 000

The superstar's followers applauded Uncle Steve for being a fashion killa and for always looking stylish in the pics he shares on his socials

Steve Harvey is a fashion killa. The popular US TV host shared a snap of himself looking very dapper and the world is here for it.

Steve Harvey rocked a designer jacket worth R35k. Image: @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

Uncle Steve shared that he's in Dubai and he's definitely looking the part. The Family Feud host has been serving his fans soft life goals since he landed in the UAE.

In the latest snap the superstar posted on Twitter, he rocked a colourful Louis Vuitton jacket worth a whopping R35 000.

Peeps took to the comedian's timeline to praise him for always looking fashionable.

@MsFabulousV1 wrote:

"Looking at the jacket by itself, I wouldn’t have bought it but somehow Steve makes it work because it looks good on him!"

@gibbs_ree commented:

"Love the jacket."

@slutfor2pac said:

"Daddy got the drip."

@Kabooom47274998 wrote:

"You look expensive."

@Optimus_9aul commented:

"Drip lord."

@Dr_Chick3n said:

"Damn, that mini briefcase goes hard."

@the_beardedsina added:

"Steve Harvey's stylist deserves an award for all his iconic grandpa looks."

