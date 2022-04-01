Uncle Waffles turned 22 recently and celebrated her birthday in style with her close friends and her Mzansi music industry peers

The Tanzania hitmaker's party was attended by other local stars such as Moozlie, Kamo Mphela and Amapiano singer Pabi Cooper, among others

The stunner's celeb friends and her friends took to her comment section to thank her for the invite and to wish her a happy birthday

Uncle Waffles has taken to social media to share snaps of her epic birthday party. The star celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, 31 March.

Uncle Waffles celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, 31 March. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano DJ's lit party was attended by other Mzansi celebs such as Moozlie, Pabi Cooper and Kamo Mphela, among others. The stunner, who has dropped her new EP titled Red Dragon, showed appreciation to her peeps for making her special day memorable.

According to TshisaLIVE, Uncle Waffles shared the stunning snaps on Instagram. The DJ, popularly known for dancing to Adiwele, captioned her pics:

Mzansi celebs who were and the party and Waffles' fans took to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday and to thank her for the invite.

moozlie commented:

"One thing about you… PURE JOY!! Thank you for all the laughs mama. We love you so much."

kamo_mphelaxx said:

"All smiles, pureness at its best. Happy birthday, wafla."

Nadia Nakai wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful!"

caramel.dank commented:

"What an amazing party."

luwluw_xx said:

"The Happiness And Your Face? Thank You For Choosing Us To Share Your Day With You Mama Siyakutsandza."

mandy.7016 wrote:

"Happy birthday to our smile keeper. Much love for you."

b.oikanyomkhumane added:

"The vibes were immaculate. Thank you for the amazing party, sweetheart."

Mzansi seemingly already over Uncle Waffles

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over her dance moves when she's behind the DJ booth.

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same moves. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips.

They were reacting to another video of the star which was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many shared that her style is now " boring".

