The Grammy Awards are topping the social media trending lists as fans weigh in on the Recording Academy's bias in choosing the winners

Some peeps were not happy by their favs losing out on the awards, while some undeserving artists scooped the prestigious gong

The debate led to the resurfacing of Drake's 2019 powerful Grammy speech, where he said winning a Grammy does not determine one's success as an artist

The recently held 64th Grammy Awards has sparked a heated debate on social media. Peeps flooded Twitter to share their thoughts on some artists who won the awards at the star-studded event.

Many called out the Recording Academy and the music industry as a whole for using the awards to determine one's success as an artist.

The heated debate led some fans to pull out what is considered one of the most powerful Grammy Award acceptance speeches by rapper Drake. In his famous 2019 speech, the God's Plan rapper spoke about how musicians who make music from the heart should not give up because they did not win. He said:

"I want to take this opportunity while I'm up here to just talk to all the kids watching this, aspiring to make music, all my peers who make music from their heart, that do things pure and tell the truth. I want to let you know we play in an opinion-based, not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where you're holding a trophy at the end of the year because you made the right decisions and won the games.

"This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people that might not understand, you know, what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else."

The rapper who had taken to the stage to accept the award for best rap song for God's Plan also added that winning as an artist is seeing your fans use their hard-earned money to support your craft, The Washington Post reports. He added:

"The point is, you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word or if you're a hero in your hometown. If there are people who have regular jobs coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promise you, you already won."

