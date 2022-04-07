Actress Pearl Thusi has responded to all the social media criticism she's been receiving following her comments about the Grammys

According to a Twitter post, Pearl says she admires Black Coffee and is very disturbed that her harmless comments received such major backlash

While peeps understood Thusi's perspective, many could not help questioning the poor timing of her outburst

Pearl Thusi is not taking the recent social media backlash lying down. The actress decided to clear the air on her alleged "shady" comments about Black Coffee and his monumental Grammy win.

Actress Pearl Thusi has responded to all the social media criticism she's been receiving following her comments about the Grammys.

Taking to her account, Thusi addressed the trolls directly. She laughed off the very idea that her now-viral tweets could have ever been directed at Black Coffee, commending the musician for the "amount of work he's put in."

Still sharing her thoughts, it seems the actress was in disbelief and could not understand why her harmless comments set off a social media storm. Pearl Thusi was clearly over it, sharing that she would not be "reading a single response."

Taking the evening to reflect, Thusi went back to her Twitter account the next morning and demanded her trolls just admit their obsession. The Queen Sono star definitely came for Black Twitter this time, accusing peeps of twisting her words.

Fans of the starlet were sympathetic and quickly came to her aid in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions below:

@TashaTash99 said:

"She stated her reason to not take Grammy seriously... there's nothing more to explain!"

@f_s_si said:

"I think it was your timing my sister, majority of the country is still celebrating Black Coffee. When you posted about someone else when your fellow South Africans expected you to rejoice with them, I think that's what rubbed them the wrong way. All love and peace."

