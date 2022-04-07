Mzansi is unimpressed that Bujy Bikwa is still booked and busy after he allegedly beat Boity up during a heated altercation towards the end of 2021

Bujy was spotted DJing at a packed venue after a video of the lit party full of openly gay people went viral on social media

Furious peeps shared that they liked the video but when Bujy appeared in it they quickly unlike it because they thought he had been "cancelled" after his GBV case

Bujy Bikwa trended for all the wrong reasons again on social media. The star became the talk of the town after he was spotted in a video of openly gay people getting down at a packed club went viral.

Bujy Bikwa was spotted DJing at a packed gig. Image: @bujybikwa

Source: Instagram

The media personality was a DJ at the hip and happening place. His appearance in the clip rubbed many in Mzansi up the wrong way because of his assault drama. The star allegedly beat up fan fave Boity a few months back.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to the clip. Many questioned why Bujy Bikwa is still booked and busy while other celebs accused of GBV have been "cancelled".

@boitumelolutha1 wrote:

"Bujy being booked shows that South Africans are hypocrites."

@NathanMmm1 said:

"So gays are really untouchable? Bujy hits a girl and gets rewarded with TV time."

@msdweba commented:

"I legit liked it then I un-liked it when I saw Bujy."

@Mpiloe_Cabeka wrote:

"Loooove the energy in this video but Bujy?!"

@OctyMorare added:

"I enjoyed the video up until I saw Bujy, then it was all crickets."

Boity allegedly asks for R1 million to settle beef with Bujy

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans reacted following rumours that Boity Thulo may be suing Bujy Bikwa for a whopping R1 million. According to one report, the feuding celebs may be trying to settle their differences outside of court with the pricey settlement.

The settlement relates to assault charges she laid against him. Reacting to the news on social media South Africans had really mixed reactions. While some people stood by Boity through her troubles, others questioned the celebs motives. reacting to the rumours, Lesedi Ramsley said:

"Boity no way,you know Bujy wa phanda tlhe bathong. What harm did he do to the value of R1 million cause the 'Daily Suns' that were there say you first threw him with a glass or paper straw."

