Actress Pearl Thusi was dragged on Twitter for leaving laughing emojis on Amapiano vocalist Pabi Cooper's post on Instagram

She received direct messages calling her toxic and went live on Instagram to explain her comment on the video Pabi Cooper posted

Pearl also mentioned she sent Pabi Cooper a direct message apologising for the confusion her comment caused as her comment was blown out of proportion

South African actress Pearl Thusi once again caught fire on social media Saturday evening and this time around it was for leaving laughing emojis on upcoming Amapiano vocalist Pabi Cooper’s post. The artist took to Instagram to share a video of herself and others dancing and captioned the post by asking event organisers to book them, please.

Pearl Thusi has apologised to Pabi Cooper over her laughing reaction to Pabi's post on social media, saying there was a misunderstanding. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

When Pearl saw the post she went to the comment section and left a couple of laughing emojis. Pabi responded to the comment by asking the actress what she was laughing at. Thereafter fans of the artist began attacking Pearl on her direct messages on social media for her comment, but the actress was off social media at the time to notice what was going on and Pabi’s followers started assuming Pearl was avoiding her in her absence.

In response to the attack, Pearl went Live on Instagram and said:

"I am going live because I have not been on Instagram nearly the entire day and everyone thinks I am dogging Pabi Cooper and I am so sad about that. Why must everything I do be taken so **** up, why do you guys always think that I’m being an ***hole."

The actress continued to share that she texted Pabi Cooper regarding the issue calling it confusion in her opinion as her comment was directed to her typing in a Nigerian accent.

"I really, really, really thought that she’s booked in Nigeria, she’s killing it right now, and when she wrote it in the Nigerian accent saying,’ Book me Abeg’. One of the most booked artist making a joke about please book her and I just thought she was kidding. I thought she was flexing on us."

Pearl continued to mention that she’s in San Francesco and that she’s really sad about her comment being blown out of proportion as she only became aware of the situation after receiving direct messages calling her toxic.

"I started getting DMs that said, you’re so toxic. What’s going on? I have done nothing today. So Regardless of whether my explanation makes any sense to you or not. I’m sorry, I’ve sent her an apology. I’m sorry to Pabi if that comment possibly upset her and if it didn’t that’s cool also."

Source: Briefly News