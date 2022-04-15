The Senzo Meyiwa: Murder of a Soccer Star documentary premiered on Thursday 7 April on Netflix and left Mzansi with more questions than answers

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, has been trending after he released a video claiming he's been threatened by the police investigating the case

The trial of the soccer star's accused murderers started on Tuesday but has been postponed until next week Friday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A recently-released Netflix documentary covering Senzo Meyiwa's death, Senzo Meyiwa: Murder of a Soccer Star, has left Mzansi with more questions than answers. Now, a new clip of Sifiso Meyiwa is going viral, saying new info may be coming to light.

In the documentary, the soccer star's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, gives an in-depth interview and questions the SAPS' handling of the investigation with some serious allegations.

Senzo Meyiwa’s Brother Sifiso Meyiwa says the police officers who are investigating his brother's murder are threatening him. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also questioned the arrest of the five men suspected of murdering the soccer star. Sifiso has made it clear he won't rest until justice has been dealt. He revealed recently that he's been threatened by police after making a discovery about his brother's death. Sifiso has been trending since a video of him surfaced on the internet, in which he says:

"I just want to inform the nation that the people who are investigating my brother's death's case, one of them called me on the 29th of March and said she wanted to have a meeting with me. She said there is an investigation against me with allegations of corruption. They are trying to threaten me because of something I discovered in the case."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The corruption charges haven't yet been disclosed, but Sifiso says he's not shaken by the threats as God will always protect him. He also added that he is not the only one receiving threats, Advocate Malesela Teffo is also getting calls from the police threatening him, and all this was done to cover the new information that was going to emerge in court on 11 April.

According to ZAlebs, the five men who are accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder claim to be innocent. They appeared in court on Tuesday at the North Gauteng High Court and are to return to court when the trial resumes. The trial will resume next week Friday, 22 April, as the defence team for the accused asked for more time to consult with their clients.

Kelly Khumalo hires an attorney to monitor former Bafana Bafana Captain, Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial

Briefly News recently reported that singer Kelly Khumalo hired an attorney to be her eyes during the ongoing murder trial of her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa. Her attorney Magdalene Moonsamy said that Kelly hopes to find closure for herself as well as her children.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered during an alleged armed robbery in October 2014 in Vosloorus. Kelly's attorney said she will ensure the court adheres to the singers' rights. She said the reason she'll be in court is to monitor what happens during the trial, and that this has been accepted by the judge and the prosecution.

Kelly's attorney also commented on the singer's well-being, saying that she is in high spirits and that she's anticipating closure for herself and, most importantly, for the nation.

Source: Briefly News