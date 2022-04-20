Johnny Depp has denied the allegations his ex-wife, Amber Heard, made against him when he took the witness stand in court on Tuesday

The Hollywood superstar's ex-bae alleged that he beat her and sexually assaulted her when they were still in a relationship

The award-winning actor shared that he wants to clear his name for his children and added that the allegations are "heinous and disturbing"

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has denied the allegations of domestic abuse his ex-wife Amber Heard made against him. When he took the stand, the actor told a court that he wants to clear his name for the sake of his children.

Johnny Depp has denied Amber Heard's allegations of domestic and sexual abuse.

Source: Instagram

In his defence, Depp testified that the allegations of domestic violence and sexual abuse are "heinous and disturbing". He also denied that he has "struck" any woman in his life.

Sky News reports that Depp admitted that he and Amber Heard argued during their time together but he "never hit her". Social media users took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the award-winning thespian's testimony. They shared mixed reactions to what he said in court.

@RitaNicol6 commented:

"Marriage made in hell, that one, they deserved each other."

@Charlie4JD wrote:

"If you even listen to the extent of the abuse she's done to him and what he's been through in his childhood, as a decent human being you won't come out with that."

@brotherjohn82 said:

"Hope he gets justice."

@Ally1889 commented:

"There’s only two people who know the truth here, Depp and Heard (she’s yet to give her side) - both are giving evidence under oath so one is lying. Who does the courthouse believe? Personally listening to the evidence, so far I’m on #JohnnyDepp side."

@GautschiL wrote:

"I don’t believe that he beat her. He is a flawed human being, but that doesn’t make him a wife basher. Her pals and family freeloaded off him. The gravy train stopped. His testimony was authentic."

@georgiadawes added:

"So embarrassing. It seems clear that JD simply cannot accept that AH called it quits, that she was sick and tired of his drugging, drinking, out of control behaviour."

